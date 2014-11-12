News
CapitaMall Trust - Issuance Of HKD650M Fixed Rate Notes Due 2025 Pursuant To The S$2.5B MTN Programme
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 12, 2014 17:32
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaMall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.