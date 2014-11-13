News
CapitaRetail China Trust - "Morgan Stanley Thirteen Annual Asia Pacific Summit - 12-13 November 2014"
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 11, 2014 18:56
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaRetail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaRetail China Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter, as attached for information.