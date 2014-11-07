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Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results

07 Nov 2014 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 7, 2014 18:17
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the following matters, are attached for information: 1) CapitaLand Limited 3Q2014 Financial Results 2) CapitaLand China Quarterly Residential Project Update as at Sep 2014

Attachments

  1. Presentation (Size: 3,919,760 bytes)
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