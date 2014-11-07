News
Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 7, 2014 18:17
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the following matters, are attached for information: 1) CapitaLand Limited 3Q2014 Financial Results 2) CapitaLand China Quarterly Residential Project Update as at Sep 2014