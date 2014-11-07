News
Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 7, 2014 17:53
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The following announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter, are attached for information: 1) 2014 Third Quarter Financial Statements Announcement 2) News Release - CapitaLand achieved 3Q 2014 PATMI of S$130m and Operating PATMI of S$129.5m, up 1.3% and 37% y-o-y