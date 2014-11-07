CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results

07 Nov 2014 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 7, 2014 17:53
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The following announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter, are attached for information: 1) 2014 Third Quarter Financial Statements Announcement 2) News Release - CapitaLand achieved 3Q 2014 PATMI of S$130m and Operating PATMI of S$129.5m, up 1.3% and 37% y-o-y

Attachments

  1. Financials (Size: 301,595 bytes)
Back to top