News
CapitaCommercial Trust - Investor Presentation For Meetings To Be Held From 3 To 6 Nov 2014 In Europe
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 31, 2014 18:07
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued a presentation slides on the above matter, as attached for information.