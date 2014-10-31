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News

CapitaMall Trust - "Change Of Registered Address"

31 Oct 2014 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 31, 2014 18:39
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaMall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 76,986 bytes)
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