News
CapitaCommercial Trust - Payment Of Management Fees By Way Of Issue Of Units In CapitaCommercial Trust
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 29, 2014 18:45
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.