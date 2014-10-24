News
CapitaCommercial Trust - "S$225M 2.7% CBs Due 2015 - Proposed Redemption Of All Outstanding CBs"
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 24, 2014 7:10
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.