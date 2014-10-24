News
CCT Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 24, 2014 7:09
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited ("CCTML"), the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust ("CCT"), has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on CCT's financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2014. For details, please refer to the announcements,news release and presentation slides posted by CCTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com