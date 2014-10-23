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About Us
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Global

English

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News

Acquisition Of 20% Stake In Australasian Franchise Systems Pty Ltd & Quest Tenancy Holdings Pty Ltd

23 Oct 2014 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 23, 2014 5:22
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 50,966 bytes)
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