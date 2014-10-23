News
Acquisition Of 20% Stake In Australasian Franchise Systems Pty Ltd & Quest Tenancy Holdings Pty Ltd
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 23, 2014 5:22
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.