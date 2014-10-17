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News

Ascott Residence Trust - Issue Of S$150M Aggregate Principal Amount Of Fixed Rate Perpetual Securities

17 Oct 2014 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 17, 2014 20:30
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement and a news release on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 169,915 bytes)
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