News
CMT Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 17, 2014 19:33
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMall Trust Management Limited ("CMTML"), the manager of CapitaMall Trust ("CMT"), has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on CMT's financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2014. CMTML has also issued presentation slides on Raffles City Singapore's year-to-date September 2014 financial results. For details, please refer to the announcement, news release and presentation slides posted by CMTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com