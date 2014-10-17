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News

CMT Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results

17 Oct 2014 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 17, 2014 19:33
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMall Trust Management Limited ("CMTML"), the manager of CapitaMall Trust ("CMT"), has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on CMT's financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2014. CMTML has also issued presentation slides on Raffles City Singapore's year-to-date September 2014 financial results. For details, please refer to the announcement, news release and presentation slides posted by CMTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com
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