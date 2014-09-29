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CapitaRetail China Trust - Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Units In CapitaRetail China Trust

29 Sep 2014 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 29, 2014 19:26
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaRetail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaRetail China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 90,115 bytes)
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