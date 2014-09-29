News
CapitaRetail China Trust - Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Units In CapitaRetail China Trust
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 29, 2014 19:26
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaRetail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaRetail China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.