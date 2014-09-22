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About Us
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Global

English

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News

Asset Acquisitions and Disposals :: Increase in registered capital of Guangzhou Yun Kai Commercial Property Co., Ltd.

22 Sep 2014 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 22, 2014 17:11
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 87,162 bytes)
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