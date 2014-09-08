News
CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust - "Change Of Address Of Registrar"
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 8, 2014 18:15
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Malaysia REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., as manager of CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.