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CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust - "Additional Listing Announcement"

08 Sep 2014 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 8, 2014 17:11
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Malaysia REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., as manager of CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 27,133 bytes)
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