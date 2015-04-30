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News

Financial Statements And Related Announcement - First Quarter Results

30 Apr 2015 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 30, 2015 19:28
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The following announcements, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter, are attached for information: 1) 2015 First Quarter Financial Statements Announcement; 2) News Release - CapitaLand achieves 1Q 2015 Group PATMI of S$161.3 million; 3) Presentation slides - CapitaLand Limited 1Q 2015 Financial Results; 4) CapitaLand China residential sales pipleline (for all residential projects) as of 31 March 2015; CapitaLand China residential sales pipeline (breakdown of CL township) as of 31 March 2015; and CapitaLand China residential sales pipleline (breakdown of Raffles City strata sales) as of 31 March 2015.

Attachments

  1. Financials (Size: 253,823 bytes)
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