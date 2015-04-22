News
CapitaCommercial Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - First Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 22, 2015 7:31
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust ("CCT"), has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on CCT's financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2015. For details, please refer to the announcement, news release and presentation slides posted by CCTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com