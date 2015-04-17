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CapitaRetail China Trust - "Presentation Slides For Annual General Meeting Held On 17 April 2015"

17 Apr 2015 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 17, 2015 18:25
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaRetail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaRetail China Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,845,847 bytes)
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