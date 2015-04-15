News
CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - First Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 15, 2015 19:13
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Malaysia REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust ("CMMT"), has today issued announcement, news release and presentation slides on the following matters, as attached for information: 1) Condensed consolidated financial statements for the first quarter ended 31 March 2015 2) News Release - CMMT records net property income of RM53.6 million for 1Q 2015 3) Presentation Slides - 1Q 2015 Financial Results