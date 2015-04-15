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Notification Of Results Release

15 Apr 2015 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 15, 2015 17:24
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited wishes to announce that its financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2015 will be released after the close of trading on Thursday, 30 April 2015.
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