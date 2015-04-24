News
Dormant Wholly-Owned Subsidiary In Members' Voluntary Liquidation CapitaLand ILEC Pte. Ltd.
Attachments
- Announcement_MVL_ILEC.pdf (Size: 84,949 bytes)
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
Attachments