News
Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 5, 2015 7:14
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The following announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter, are attached for information: (1) News Release - CapitaLand's 2Q 2015 Group PATMI increased 5.8% to S$464 million; (2) 2015 Second Quarter Financial Statements Announcement; (3) Presentation slides - 1H 2015 Financial Results; (4) CapitaLand China Property Details as at 30 June 2015; CapitaLand Singapore Property Details as at 30 June 2015; CapitaLand Mall Asia Property Details as at 30 June 2015; and Ascott Serviced Residences Portfolio Details as at 30 June 2015.