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News

Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Half Yearly Results

05 Aug 2015 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 5, 2015 7:14
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The following announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter, are attached for information: (1) News Release - CapitaLand's 2Q 2015 Group PATMI increased 5.8% to S$464 million; (2) 2015 Second Quarter Financial Statements Announcement; (3) Presentation slides - 1H 2015 Financial Results; (4) CapitaLand China Property Details as at 30 June 2015; CapitaLand Singapore Property Details as at 30 June 2015; CapitaLand Mall Asia Property Details as at 30 June 2015; and Ascott Serviced Residences Portfolio Details as at 30 June 2015.

Attachments

  1. Press Release (Size: 154,178 bytes)
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