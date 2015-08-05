News
CapitaLand Mall Asia Limited 2015 Half-Yearly Financials
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 5, 2015 7:37
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Asia Limited, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.