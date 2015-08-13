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CapitaLand Commercial Trust : Issuance Of S$100M 2.96% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2021

13 Aug 2015 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 13, 2015 17:41
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

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