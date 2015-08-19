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News

CapitaLand Mall Trust - "Rivervale Mall"

19 Aug 2015 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 19, 2015 18:04
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 72,275 bytes)
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