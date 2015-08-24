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CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Macquarie ASEAN Conference 2015 - 24 August 2015

24 Aug 2015 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 21, 2015 18:25
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 3,380,100 bytes)
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