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CapitaMalls Asia - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

17 Feb 2015 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 17, 2015 7:18
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

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