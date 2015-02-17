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News

Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

17 Feb 2015 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 17, 2015 7:01
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The following announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter, are attached for information: 1) 2014 Full Year Financial Statements Announcement; 2) News Release - CapitaLand's PATMI for 4Q 2014 increases to S$409.4 million, up 187%; 3) Presentation slides - CapitaLand Limited Financial Year 2014 Results; and Supplementary slides; 4) CapitaLand Singapore List of Properties as at 31 December 2014; CapitaLand China Residential Sales Pipeline as at 31 December 2014; CapitaMalls Asia List of Properties as at 31 December 2014; and The Ascott Limited List of Properties as at 31 December 2014.

Attachments

  1. Financials (Size: 318,368 bytes)
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