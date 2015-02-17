News
Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 17, 2015 7:01
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The following announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter, are attached for information: 1) 2014 Full Year Financial Statements Announcement; 2) News Release - CapitaLand's PATMI for 4Q 2014 increases to S$409.4 million, up 187%; 3) Presentation slides - CapitaLand Limited Financial Year 2014 Results; and Supplementary slides; 4) CapitaLand Singapore List of Properties as at 31 December 2014; CapitaLand China Residential Sales Pipeline as at 31 December 2014; CapitaMalls Asia List of Properties as at 31 December 2014; and The Ascott Limited List of Properties as at 31 December 2014.