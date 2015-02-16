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CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust ("CMMT") - Amendments To The Deed Dated 7 June 2010 Constituting CMMT

16 Feb 2015 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 16, 2015 20:27
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Malaysia REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust, has today issued an annoucement on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 119,123 bytes)
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