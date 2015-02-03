News
Ascott Residence Trust - "Presentation Slides - DBJ Tourism Management Seminar"
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 3, 2015 18:04
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued a presentation slides on the above matter, as attached for information.