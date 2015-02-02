News
Notifications Of Result Release
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 2, 2015 17:29
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended 31 December 2014 will be released before the start of trading on Tuesday, 17 February 2015. CapitaLand will hold a results briefing for the invited analysts and the media at 10.30 am on the same day. A "LIVE" webcast will be available for viewing at www.capitaland.com