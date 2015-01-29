News
CapitaRetail China Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 29, 2015 7:04
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaRetail China Trust Management Limited ("CRCTML"), the manager of CapitaRetail China Trust ("CRCT"), has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on CRCT's financial results for the full year ended 31 December 2014. For details, please refer to the announcement, news release and presentation slides posted by CRCTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com