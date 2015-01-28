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CapitaMall Trust - "S$350,000,000 3.08 Per Cent. Bonds Due 2021"

28 Jan 2015 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 28, 2015 17:40
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaMall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 70,388 bytes)
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