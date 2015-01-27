News
CapitaMall Trust - "Use Of Proceeds Of Private Placement"
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 27, 2015 18:25
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaMall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.