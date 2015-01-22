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News

Ascott REIT Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

22 Jan 2015 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 22, 2015 7:06
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited ("ARTML"), the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("ART"), has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on ART's financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2014. For details, please refer to the announcement, news release and presentation slides posted by ARTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com
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