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CapitaMall Trust - Raffles City Singapore - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

21 Jan 2015 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 21, 2015 7:46
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaMall Trust, has today issued presentation slides on Raffles City Singapore's full year 2014 financial results, as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 461,840 bytes)
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