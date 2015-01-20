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CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

20 Jan 2015 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 20, 2015 19:27
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Malaysia REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust ("CMMT"), has today issued announcement on the following matters, as attached for information: 1) Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter ended 31 December 2014 2) News Release - CMMT records stable distribution per unit of 2.26 sen for 4Q 2014 3) Presentation Slides - 4Q 2014 Financial Results 4) Revaluation of Properties

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  1. Financials (Size: 639,250 bytes)
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