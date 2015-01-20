News
CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 20, 2015 19:27
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Malaysia REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust ("CMMT"), has today issued announcement on the following matters, as attached for information: 1) Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter ended 31 December 2014 2) News Release - CMMT records stable distribution per unit of 2.26 sen for 4Q 2014 3) Presentation Slides - 4Q 2014 Financial Results 4) Revaluation of Properties