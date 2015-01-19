News
Quill Capita Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 19, 2015 19:19
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued announcement on the following matters, as attached for information. 1) Quill Capita Trust ("QCT") - 4Q 2014 Financial Results 2) News release - QCT achieved DPU of 8.38 sen for FY2014 3) Corporate presentation slides dated 19 January 2015 4) Revaluation of properties 5) Notice of book closure