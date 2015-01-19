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Quill Capita Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

19 Jan 2015 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 19, 2015 19:19
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued announcement on the following matters, as attached for information. 1) Quill Capita Trust ("QCT") - 4Q 2014 Financial Results 2) News release - QCT achieved DPU of 8.38 sen for FY2014 3) Corporate presentation slides dated 19 January 2015 4) Revaluation of properties 5) Notice of book closure

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  1. Financials (Size: 331,147 bytes)
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