News
Quill Capita Trust - Further Extension Of The Conditional Period By 3 Months Under The Conditional SPA
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 8, 2015 18:12
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.