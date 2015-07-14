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News

Proposed Divestment Of Bedok Mall Through The Divestment Of All The Units In Brilliance Mall Trust

14 Jul 2015 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 14, 2015 18:29
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 31,467 bytes)
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