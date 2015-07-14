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News

CapitaLand Mall Trust - Acquisition Of Bedok Mall By Acquiring All The Units In Brilliance Mall Trust

14 Jul 2015 Back
Announcement Title Interested Person Transaction
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 14, 2015 19:36
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 65,011 bytes)
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