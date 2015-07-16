News
CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 16, 2015 19:57
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Malaysia REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust ("CMMT"), has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on the above matter, as attached for information. 1) Financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2015 2) News release - CMMT's 2Q 2015 net property income rises 2.4% year-on-year 3) Presentation slides - 2Q 2015 financial results