News
Notification Of Results Release
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 21, 2015 17:23
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that its financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30 June 2015 will be released before the start of trading on Wednesday, 5 August 2015. CapitaLand will hold a results briefing for the invited analysts and the media at 10.30 a.m. on the same day. A "LIVE" webcast will be available for viewing at www.capitaland.com