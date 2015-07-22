CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Raffles City Singapore - First Half 2015 Financial Results Presentation

22 Jul 2015 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 22, 2015 6:49
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued presentation slides on Raffles City Singapore's first half 2015 financial results, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 443,992 bytes)
Back to top