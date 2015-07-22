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CapitaLand Mall Trust - Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results

22 Jul 2015 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 22, 2015 7:42
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited ("CMTML"), the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), has today issued announcements, a news release and presentation slides on CMT's financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30 June 2015, as attached for information. 1) CMT 2015 second quarter unaudited financial statement; 2) CMT 2015 second quarter financial results news release; 3) CMT first half 2015 financial results presentation slides; and 4) Raffles City Singapore first half 2015 financial results presentation slides.

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  1. Financials (Size: 222,926 bytes)
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