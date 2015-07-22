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Ascott Residence Trust - Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results

22 Jul 2015 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 22, 2015 18:16
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("ART"), has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on ART's financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2015, as attached for information. (1) News Release - Ascott REIT achieves 12% increase in 2Q 2015 revenue to S$98.7 million (2) 2015 2nd Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement (3) Presentation Slides - 2Q 2015 Financial Results

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  1. Press Release (Size: 223,039 bytes)
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