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Replace - CapitaLand Mall Trust - First Half 2015 Financial Results Presentation

23 Jul 2015 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 23, 2015 18:14
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited ("CMTML"), the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), has today issued presentation slides on CMT's financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30 June 2015, as attached for information. The attached presentation slides supersede the previous slides released on 22 July 2015. A correction was made to the capitalisation rate of the hotel component in Raffles City Singapore as set out in slide 18. No other changes were made to the rest of the presentation slides.

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