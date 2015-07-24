News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 24, 2015 7:25
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, ("CCT") has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on CCT's financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2015, as attached for information. (1) 2015 second quarter unaudited financial statement and distribution announcement (2) News release - CCT's 1H 2015 DPU grew 2.1% y-o-y (3) Presentation slides - Second quarter 2015 financial results