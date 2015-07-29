News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 29, 2015 7:27
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust ("CRCT"), has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on CRCT's financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2015, as attached for information. (1) CRCT 2015 second quarter unaudited financial statement and distribution announcement (2) News release - CRCT's 1H 2015 distributable income rises 10.3% year-on-year (3) Presentation slides - CRCT's Financial results for second quarter 2015